Adventist Health to open children’s mobile immunization unit this week

Adventist Health Bakersfield is set to open a children’s mobile immunization unit on Wednesday.

The immunizations will be held in the parking lot at 2800 Chester Ave. They will be held three times a week. The first clinic on Wednesday is from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6. The rest for April are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are free of charge to children who meet one of the following criteria: No health insurance, enrolled in Medi-Cal or American Indian or Native Alaskan.

Children’s immunization cards are required, the hospital said. Clinics may be canceled due to weather conditions.

For more information, call 661-869-6740.