Adventist Health releases list of locations for free childhood immunizations in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at multiple locations through January.

Following are the locations:

Food Maxx – Monday, Jan. 4 in the parking lot of 4400 Ming Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albertsons – Wednesday, Jan. 6 in the parking lot of 1520 Brundage Lane, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Jan. 11 in the parking lot of 5400 Monitor St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kern County Department of Human Services – Wednesday, Jan. 13 in the parking lot of 100 E. California Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Hacienda Market – Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the parking lot of 315 James St. in Shafter from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Jan. 20 in the parking lot of 2800 Chester Ave. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Life Church – Wednesday, Jan. 27 in the parking lot of 4201 Stine Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vallarta Market – Thursday, Jan. 28 in the parking lot of 600 Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prior to attending one of the clinics, please call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions. Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment.

Vaccines are free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria:

•No health insurance

•Enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit)

•American Indian or Native Alaskan

Immunization cards are required. Mobile immunization clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., except the third Wednesday of the month when the clinic closes from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 661-869-6740.