Adventist Health offers free breast exam clinic for uninsured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Experts expect a spike in cancer deaths over the next decade.

Among other factors, people have been delaying or skipping cancer screenings, because they don’t want to go near a hospital or because they’re financially unable to book one.

Adventist hopes to address this with its free breast exam clinic, happening at the AIS Cancer Center’s Breast Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Early detection for breast cancer in particular is crucial. Francesca Hoehne, director of breast services for Adventist, says an event like today’s could be life-saving for someone who may not be financially equipped to schedule a regular mammogram.

“Our focus has really been on providing services for people who are uninsured,” Hoehne said. “Particularly in this time, where things might be a bit difficult with the economic strain of COVID.”

Not only is the initial examination free, but should doctors find anything, follow-up services, including mammograms, are free as well.

The clinic will be able to serve about 30 individuals during the three-hour window, and reservations are required. To get scheduled, call 637-8101. The AIS Cancer Center is located at 2620 Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield. As people of all genders can get breast cancer, the clinic is open to everyone.