Adventist Health offering free immunizations for children on multiple dates in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases for children at clinics scheduled throughout August.

The immunization clinics have been scheduled on the following dates and locations:

Aug. 11 — CMIP Office, 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., by appointment only. Call 661-869-6740 to schedule.

Augt. 12 — Kern County Department of Human Services, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 E. California Ave. (parking lot).

Aug. 13 — CMIP Office, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Call 661-869-6740 to schedule.

Aug. 17 — Walmart Supercenter, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5075 Gosford Road (parking lot).

Aug. 18 — CMIP Office, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only, call 661-869-6740 to schedule.

Aug. 19 — Adventist Health Bakersfield, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th).

Aug. 20 — Vallarta Market – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 600 Bear Mountain Blvd (parking lot), Arvin.

Aug. 24 — NOR Riverview Park – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 437 Willow Drive (parking lot).

Aug. 26 — New Life Church – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4201 Stine Road (parking lot).

Before attending a clinic, call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions. Children over the age of 5 require an appointment. Vaccines are free to children under the age of 18 who don’t have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal, are American Indian or native Alaskan. Immunization cards are required.

