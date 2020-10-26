Adventist Health lists times and locations for free childhood vaccinations in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at multiple locations in November. Children over 5 require an appointment.
Vaccines are free for children who don’t have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or are American Indian or Native Alaskan, according to an Adventist Health release. Before attending a clinic, call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions.
Following are the clinic times and locations:
- Food Maxx – Monday, Nov. 2, 4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Albertson’s – Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1520 Brundage Lane (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- CMIP Office – Thursday, Nov. 5, by appointment only. Call 661-869-6740 to schedule. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Nov. 9, 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kern County Department of Human Services – Wed., Nov. 11, 100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter – Monday, Nov. 16, 5075 Gosford Road (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart – Tuesday, Nov. 17, 401 Central Ave. (parking lot), Wasco, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th St.), from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- CMIP Office – Monday, Nov. 23, by appointment only. Call 661-869-6740 to schedule. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Life Church – Wednesday, Nov. 25, 4201 Stine Road (parking lot), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.