Adventist Health lists times and locations for free childhood vaccinations in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at multiple locations in November. Children over 5 require an appointment.

Vaccines are free for children who don’t have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or are American Indian or Native Alaskan, according to an Adventist Health release. Before attending a clinic, call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions.

Following are the clinic times and locations: