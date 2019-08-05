Adventist Health holds mobile immunization clinics

Adventist Health is taking their mobile immunization clinic on the road. They’re offering vaccines free of charge for those under the age of 18 who do not have health insurance or are currently enrolled in Medi-Cal. That Medi-Cal card must be presented to receive a vaccine. The offer is also free to those who are American Indian or Native Alaskan.

Attendees do not need to make an appointment but immunization cards are required. Organizers noted that children under 5 years old and their siblings will be given priority due to First 5 Kern grant funding.

The following is a list of scheduled clinics:

• Blessing Corner – Friday, August 2nd, 101 Union Ave., Bakersfield from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Orangewood Elementary – Monday, August 5th 9600 Eucalyptus Dr., Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Mojave Night Out – Tuesday, August 6th, 15732 O St. (Mojave High School), Mojave from. 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Ready Set Back 2 School – Thursday, August 8th, 1142 P Street (Kern County Fairgrounds), Bakersfield from. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

• Tehachapi Jr. High School – Thursday, August 9th, 711 Anita Dr. (parking lot), Tehachapi from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• Back 2 School Bash- Saturday, August 10th, 301 E. 4th St. (Bakersfield PAL), Bakersfield from. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

• Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, August 12th at 5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, August 21st 2800 Chester Avenue (parking lot @ 29th), Bakersfield from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• NOR Riverview Park -Monday, August 26th, 437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• New Life Church- Wednesday, August 28th, 4201 Stine Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Child Development Center- Thursday, August 29th, 9615 Main St. (parking lot), Lamont from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please call (661) 869-6740.