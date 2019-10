Adventist Health Bakersfield is holding its VIPink event tonight in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The free event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the AIS Cancer Center, 2630 Chester Ave. It includes reduced-price 3D mammograms, vendors, hors d’eourves, music, mocktails and a fashion show.

KGET 17 News’ chief meteorologist, Alissa Carlson, will be there to emcee the event.

For more information, call 661-637-8321.