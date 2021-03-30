Adventist Health donates $50K to Kern Literacy Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health donated $50,000 to the Kern Literacy Council today to help get kids reading.

The donation was provided by medical staff in recognition of Doctors Day today. The council said it will use the money to purchase books as well as coordinate various projects.

“This will help us fulfill our name Kern Literacy Council,” said Council Executive Director Laura Lollar Wolfe. “During the pandemic, we have been very Bakersfield-centric, but this will definitely be in Tehachapi and Delano and then we can go to all the towns in between.”