OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is holding another free immunization clinic for kids today.

A mobile clinic will be set up at Standard Middle School, located at 126 Ferguson Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children over the age of 5 require an appointment. The vaccines are free for children who don’t have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or are American Indian or Native Alaskan.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 661-869-6740.