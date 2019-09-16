Adventist Health Bakersfield first in county to use new baby identification system

Adventist Health Bakersfield says it is the first hospital in the county to install a new system to help identify newborns in case they go missing. 

The Newborn Safety System, developed by CertaScan Technologies, will allow the hospital to capture high-resolution footprints of newborns that can help identify them if needed for situations such as an abduction or natural disaster. 

“Think of this as a fingerprint for a newborn’s foot,” said Caroline Gardiner, director of maternity care at Adventist Health Bakersfield. “We know this technology will help give new mothers a sense of comfort with their new babies.”

New moms now receive a certificate of their newborn’s footprint and can download a digital copy of the footprint online. 

