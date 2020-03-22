Adventist Health Bakersfield: Face mask challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Adventist Health Bakersfield has come up with a unique way to help local first responders during the pandemic.

According to the hospital’s CEO and president, Sharlet Briggs, they have received numerous emails of how they can step in and help during the covid-19 outbreak.

So, they decided to come up with a 5,000 face mask challenge to give back to the community’s first responders.

They already have 1,000 masks that were made within an hour and 21 ladies are sharing efforts to create them.

Each one will have a special message to help inspire those in the frontlines of the pandemic.