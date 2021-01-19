Adventist Health Bakersfield Breast Center gets national re-accreditation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers has granted a three-year accreditation to Adventist Health Bakersfield’s Breast Center.

To achieve the accreditation, Adventist Health said a breast center must demonstrate compliance with the NAPBC standards that look at a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement.

Breast centers seeking accreditation have to undergo a site visit every three years.

“This accreditation confirms the quality care that we provide to our patients,” said Dr. Francesca Hoehne, medical director of the breast center. “Our team provides that state-of-the-art care with compassionate hearts, right here in our own community. It is our honor to receive this national accreditation yet again, but our commitment is always to consistent, quality care for each of our patients.”