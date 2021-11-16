Adventist Health and Kern Medical partner to expand healthcare in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical and Adventist Health announced a partnership Tuesday geared towards “multiply[ing] the choices patients have for treatment,” according to a news release.

With the new partnership, the two healthcare providers aim to expand patient care and create a stronger network for physicians.

“Too many people choose to travel out of Kern County to receive healthcare that they perceive is better than is available in Kern County,” said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical. “The current system of care is fragmented and the divided environment of healthcare in Kern County needs to change.”

The partnership, effective Jan. 1, 2022, will become the largest healthcare coalition in Kern County, according to the release. It will include more than 4,500 healthcare professionals and more than 1,000 physicians and physicians in training.