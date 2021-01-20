ADAKC collecting donations of digital devices next week to help clients stay connected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County is holding a Families Helping Families Digital Drive next week.

The event will be held on Jan. 27 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at KGET’s Compassion Corner, located at 2120 L St. Attendees are asked to donate new or pre-owned digital devices such as iPhones and iPads to help clients, caregivers and families stay connected with ADAKC services.

Monetary donations are also welcome. To make a donation, text “ADAKC” to 41444 or visit adakc.org.