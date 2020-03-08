Accident wreaks havoc near northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car crash on the freeway wreaked havoc this afternoon, causing major delays.

It all happened just before 1 P.M. Saturday afternoon, just north of the 99 freeway, off of the Lerdo on-ramp.

According to the CHP, a gray Honda sedan slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The top of the vehicle was completely smashed in.

A good Samaritan was with the driver of the vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

The vehicle remained in the middle lane. Two lanes on the freeway were blocked off, causing heavy traffic until the area was cleared around 2 P.M.

As of news-time tonight, there’s no word on the condition of the driver.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.