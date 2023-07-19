BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A recent Starlink mission out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base on July 18 was cancelled within the last seconds, but a new launch date is set for tonight.

SpaceX had plans of launching fifteen satellites into orbit yesterday evening but had to change the launch to July 19. There were only five seconds left in the launch sequence before it was called off, according to a release.

The space force base out of California is set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket and satellites at 9:09 p.m. according to a press release. SpaceX adds that the launch could be visible for up to hundreds of miles if weather permits.