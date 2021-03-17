‘A year of loss’ — Kern Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop reflects on COVID-19 one year anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop offered reflections Wednesday on the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Kern County.

“It was a year of great loss,” he said, adding the pandemic has taken a toll on Kern’s healthcare workers, first responders, county employees, students, parents, and athletes. “I want to thank them for all of the work they have done,” Alsop continued.

Despite the challenging year, Alsop expressed optimism about what lies ahead.

“Our numbers are trending downward. That’s a very good sign … Right now we’re completely focused on vaccines and getting those into the arms of as many people as we can.”

