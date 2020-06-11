A week later, sister of slain Jerry Tibbs Jr. critically wounded in hail of bullets at MLK Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two decades after a bizarre fishing accident killed the family patriarch, a new double tragedy has struck the Tibbs family of Bakersfield.
Last week a shooting on Kentucky Street in southeast Bakersfield took the life of 49-year-old Jerry Tibbs Jr. He is the son of Jerry Tibbs Sr., who came to local prominence for his restaurant, Mr .Tibbs’ Ribs. The elder Jerry Tibbs died in 2003: He and three friends were fishing off the Central Coast when a gray whale breached the surface and slammed into Tibbs’ fishing boat, the BBQ.
Tibbs fell overboard and his body was recovered the next day by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Now, tragedy has struck the Tibbs family for a second … and third time.
Family members say La Tonya Tibbs, Jerry Jr.’s sister, was the person struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon at MLK Park in east Bakersfield. She was hospitalized with moderate to major injuries.
Bakersfield Police say someone fired 10 to 20 shots into the park from a car, but they could not provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. Information on La Tonya Tibbs’ condition was not available Wednesday, but earlier in the day family members were urging her to pull through.
Meanwhile, there has been an arrest in the death of Jerry Tibbs Jr. Police say 33-year-old William Blowheart Lee had the 9-mm handgun used in the killing of Tibbs when he was arrested.
Neither BPD nor the District Attorney’s office were able to say if there is a possible connection between the shootings of sister and brother.
If you have details on either of these cases, the BPD asks you call them at 327-7111.