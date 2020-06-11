A week later, sister of slain Jerry Tibbs Jr. critically wounded in hail of bullets at MLK Park



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two decades after a bizarre fishing accident killed the family patriarch, a new double tragedy has struck the Tibbs family of Bakersfield.​

Last week a shooting on Kentucky Street in southeast Bakersfield took the life of 49-year-old Jerry Tibbs Jr.​ He is the son of Jerry Tibbs Sr., who came to local prominence for his restaurant, Mr .Tibbs’ Ribs.​ The elder Jerry Tibbs died in 2003: He and three friends were fishing off the Central Coast when a gray whale breached the surface and slammed into Tibbs’ fishing boat, the BBQ.

Tibbs fell overboard and his body was recovered the next day by the U.S. Coast Guard.​

Now, tragedy has struck the Tibbs family for a second … and third time. ​

Family members say La Tonya Tibbs, Jerry Jr.’s sister, was the person struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon at MLK Park in east Bakersfield. ​She was hospitalized with moderate to major injuries.​

Bakersfield Police say someone fired 10 to 20 shots into the park from a car, but they could not provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. ​ Information on La Tonya Tibbs’ condition was not available Wednesday, but earlier in the day family members were urging her to pull through.​

Meanwhile, there has been an arrest in the death of Jerry Tibbs Jr. Police say 33-year-old William Blowheart Lee had the 9-mm handgun used in the killing of Tibbs when he was arrested.

Neither BPD nor the District Attorney’s office were able to say if there is a possible connection between the shootings of sister and brother.​

If you have details on either of these cases, the BPD asks you call them at 327-7111.​