A Snapshot of History

You know their work, but if they passed you on the street you might not recognize them.

This week, I honor some of the people whose work has shaped the Bakersfield community for the past 40 plus years.

First up, photographer Felix Adamo.

“My name has basically been in the paper for 40 years,” said Felix Adamo.

Adamo’s photos are a time stamp of local history.

Pictures that capture some of the biggest moments in Kern County.

Photos that influence how we remember years past, but chances are you don’t know Adamo.

This is his story.

Born in Oklahoma his family moved to bakersfield when he was 12.

A graduate of South High School, he joined the Air Force where his career as a photographer began.

“They had a lab on base and I just wanted something else to do so I went in and they taught me how to develop pictures. I’d just go out and take shots and on the weekends, they had a race track real close to the base,” Adamo said.

The images he captured at the race track helped him land a job with Cycle News, a national weekly newspaper.

“That’s when I really started liking photography, when I got to that point,” Adamo said.

That gig led to his next as a part-time photographer for the racing column in the Bakersfield Californian.

“Motorcycle races. That’s all I shot,” Adamo said.

That’s all it took.

His name began appearing in the bylines where it stayed for four decades.

“It is really neat that people recognize your name,” Adamo said.

His career spans black and white film and manual camera photos to digital color prints.

In local history terms, it spans the Fun, Sun, Stay, Play Bakersfield sign to the original and new location of the Bakersfield sign.

“Wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s been a fun job. It still is a fun job,” Adamo said.

Although retired from the Californian, you can still spot Adamo’s work around town.

“Bakersfield is so unique. There’s a lot of cool stuff around here,” Adamo said.

Capturing the charm of our community, sometimes hard for some to see.

He’s an artist, but if you ask him…

“Well maybe. I don’t know. I’m a photographer. I know that,” Adamo said.

40 years of service, if you will, to our community.

Adamo sells some of his photographs, as well as postcards, at Dagny’s Coffee Shop and the Bakersfield Museum of Art.