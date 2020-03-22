A neighborhood goodwill chain: They’re 60; next door they’re 80-ish; and, six houses down, he’s 95

“I love you,” John Martinez told his next door neighbor. She responded in kind. Then he shut the door in her face.

She understood.

These are strange times — circumstances that affect our behavior in profound ways, from the most essential personal exchanges to the most trivial.

The COVID-19 virus passes from one person to the next with devastating ease. One simply cannot take chances. Social distancing is essential , and it’s not hyperbole to say our lives may depend on it.

That is particularly true in communities that cater to our most vulnerable populations — older people. We know about convalescent homes — they’ve shut their doors to visitors, and wisely so. It’s also true, though, for over-55s neighborhoods like the one where Martinez and his wife Nan reside.

They live in The Greens, an upscale southwest Bakersfield community of 404 homes near Ming Avenue. “Upscale” doesn’t mean a lot to a virus that strikes indiscriminately; Martinez’s story is undoubtedly being told across the social and economic spectrum:

Martinez, who worked for Brock’s Department Store for 30 years, is 82; his wife Nan, who helped him run a second-career business for another 20 years, is 77. Their next-door neighbors, Anne and Craig Apker, are somewhere in the vicinity of 60. The younger couple checks in on the Martinezes periodically. Is everyone all right? Can we get something for you from the store? The Martinezes are fine, and they’re sufficiently stocked up. It’s caring that matters now, as they head into their second week of self-isolation. The hellos. The I-love-yous.

Martinez pays it forward with another neighbor — Al Smith, a 95-year-old retired plumber who lives a few houses down. Smith is widowed and wheelchair bound; his grown children live elsewhere, the nearest of them five hours away.

“That’s what we have to do in this situation,” Martinez told me Sunday. “Be careful but be neighbors. Help where you can.”

The Greens is the sort of neighborhood that presents at least unique challenge — one made possible by residents’ age range — most are retired — and their relative prosperity.

“I call this Cruise City,” Martinez said. “So many people here have some money and all kinds of of time on their hands. These days, though, cruises aren’t the best idea, but some have gone on them anyway.”

Those neighbors don’t even get doors closed in their face. They get phone calls.

Martinez will keep checking on his plumber-neighbor for as long as it’s necessary. The Apkers, he said, seem to feel the same way about him and his wife.

“We’ve got to stick together,” Martinez said. “It’ll be like this for a while, I think.”