A little hocus pocus

Cornerstone Bakery pastry chef Aaron is set to appear on an episode of “Halloween Cake-off” Monday night on Food Network.

Bowers was sought out and invited to participate in a casting opportunity for the show.

He was selected and asked fellow Cornerstone Bakery chef, Tracey Poteet, to join him on the show as his assistant.

On the show, Bowers competed for the chance to win $10,000, but we will have to watch the show to see how he did.

The show airs on Food Network Monday night.

Check you cable provider to confirm the time, but most will be able to catch it at 7:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m.

If you miss the show, you can meet Bowers at Cornerstone Bakery in downtown Bakersfield.

The address is 2100 19th St. Suite D.