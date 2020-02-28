A key Kern County election official ousted and reason unclear



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Jackie St. George says she was fired as Assistant Registrar of Voters a week ago. She oversaw elections, maintenance of voter files, candidate filing, and everything else that puts an election together.

February 20th, Jackie St. George was told she was no longer employed at the Kern County Elections Department after only seven months with the office.

The termination just two weeks before the election and St. George says it was a complete shock. She packed her things immediately and was escorted out.

Jackie has been involved in elections for the past 24 years.

Even with her absence, St. George does not foresee any problems Tuesday, on election day.

For the time being, Aimee Espinoza will take over as the Assistant Registrar of Voters. After the primary, the elections department will look into restructuring.