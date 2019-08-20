When Amazon created Alexa, the company probably never imagined what a hit it would be with a 96-year-old Bakersfield woman.

She’s a dancing darling.

Mary Francis Redwine loves the blues and she loves to dance.

“I can’t describe what what blues does to me. I get in a completely different dimension and its something in me. I said in another life I would’ve liked to of played the blues,” said Mary Francis Redwine.

Now she has a piano and sits down to play every so often, but she’s never had a single lesson.

This is why…

“I was born July 21, 1923 in Destin, Oklahoma in Hughes County. When I was about 7 years old and there were 7 children in the family the depression hit. We lost everything that we had. The depression was hard and then we went through the Dust Bowl my dad would try to farm but we had no topsoil and so we had no choice but to come to California,” Redwine said.

Her family landed in Fillmore where they worked hard to make ends meet.

“We tried we really tried in every way. We were very proud people, but it broke my dad,” Redwine said.

Redwine talked differently and dressed differently than all of the other kids.

“You just weren’t accepted very well and I was not I was not really bullied in school, but I was different,” Redwine said.

One person who didn’t mind…

“I met Perry when I was 14 years old when I first came to California and he was a friend of my brothers,” Redwine said.

She and Perry could only go on dates with her brother’s supervision, but one day….

“When he brought me home I remember he gave me a kiss and I said that’s the man I’m going to marry,” Redwine said.

Sure enough they did, but they had to wait 7 years as World War II broke out.

“We were so faithful in that war,” Redwine said.

Redwine learned to buck and rivet.

She went to work for the Lockheed Aircraft Company.

“They put me into soddering planes. I was on a big platform up in this huge building,” Redwine said.

A skilled typist, she was asked to help sale war bonds.

As a bond girl she began to appear in the newspapers, magazines and in bond advertisements.

Just a shot in the dark, but I’m guessing she was a hit selling bonds.

Who could resist her infectious personality?