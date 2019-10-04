A closer look at the Poop Patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Too much number two on our downtown streets has become the number one concern for business owners and residents in the area. So the city has come up with a new way to deal with human waste, hiring a private company they’re now calling the poop patrol.

The poop patrol is a two man crew patrolling our streets, making sure they’re sanitized and clean. They started taking calls Monday. Early into their fourth business day, they’ve already taken at least 45 calls.

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Those someones are Jason Vassalotti and Jordan Barker, the two men behind Bakersfield’s poop patrol.

“I’m here to do the community a service, so not much goes through my mind it’s just ‘let’s get this done’,” said Vassalotti.

Their day starts bright and early. The poop patrol works from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. responding to service calls from the community.

Thursday morning we met up with them in an alley between 21st and 22nd, right behind Guarantee Shoe Center.

“When we first get out of the vehicle, we document everything as far as what’s there,” said Vassalotti.

The area was busy. The streets were filthy. The team quickly found the problem area.

“After the documentation, we take pictures to document what we’re cleaning up,” said Vassalotti. “After the pictures we sanitize everything, clean up either the wall or if there are feces on the floor we shuffle it and make sure it is contained, the bin then goes back to the truck, then we disinfect and take more pictures and then go on.”

Making their way through Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern.

“From a certain standpoint, it’s a gross topic to think about, but we kind of doesn’t think about it that way,” said Vassalotti. “We look at it like we’re making our city cleaner, safer for everyone to go by and smell fresh.”

To report feces and request the cleanup crew, call (661) 319-0000. The crew works on a first-called, first-served basis and cleans between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Just make sure the area you are reporting is within the boundaries they serve.