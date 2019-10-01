A Bakersfield Breakout

Bakersfield native Darnell Abraham is starring in the San Francisco production of ‘Hamilton’ at the Orpheum Theatre through Jan. 2020.

Brodway’s hit musical ‘Hamilton’ continues to captivate crowds around the globe.

It’s latest stop, at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco where a Bakersfield native is now center stage in a lead role.

From a West High Viking to a Founding Forefather, Darnell Abraham is making our community proud.

Abraham is staring in the role of George Washington in the San Francisco production of ‘Hamilton.’

“A dream. A dream realized. You know it’s a blessing to do what it is I love on a stage every night and to do so in a show like ‘Hamilton’ is really surreal and not only that, but to be able to step into the role while we are in California,” said Darnell Abraham.

You could say he’s spent his entire life preparing for the role, finding his love for performing when he was a child

“I often tell kids there’s nothing that you can’t do if you put your heart and mind into it. If you beleive it and if you go for it, it will happen. I think that it is so important for kids to hear that,” Abraham said.

From Thorner Elementary School to Thompson Jr. High, West High School then Azusa Pacific University, at the age of 18 with a degree in hand, Abraham moved to New York to chase his dream.

An open casting call in 2016 changed it all.

Two years later as a standby for George Washington and two other roles in the musical, Abraham officially stepped into the spotlight.

“When I got that call I really was just beside myself. Just elated to say the absolute least,” Abraham said.

What a debut it was.

Abraham’s first time playing Washington on stage, the title role of Hamilton was played by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man who created the smash hit.

“My managegr gave me a call. She called me and said. ‘Hamilton would like to have you join the ranks.’ That was exciting when I got that call. I was in the gym and she was like, ‘but wait this is also with the company that is going to Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda.’ I dang near dropped the weight on my face when she said that,” Abraham said.

No matter his success or who he shares the stage with, Abraham has always remembered the place and the people who have helped him land where he is.

Which is why just about every month you can spot Abraham in Bakersfield speaking to students or giving back in some way.

“I believe in paying it forward. That’s something that my grandmothers taught me. That’s something that my parents have instilled in me. You know, it’s the gift that keeps on giving and Bakersfiled is home. Yes, New York City is home base, but Bakersfield will always be home. My family is still here. So for me to be able to come back and invest in schools and children, you know, that’s really special because someone did that for me. Now it’s a chance for me to do that for someone else,” Abraham said.

You can catch Abraham in Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre through January 2020.

