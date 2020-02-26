A ‘Bachelor’ for seniors is headed to ABC

(CNN)— Ok, boomers. “The Bachelor” franchise is about to get bigger. ABC is casting a new version of the show with “seniors looking for love.

“The surprise was revealed during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” when the network put out a casting call for people 65 and over.

ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what producers are looking for with, “#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls.”

One producer offered more details on Instagram, writing: “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden for a new exciting dating show.”

When one person suggested the new season be filmed in Boca Raton, FL., Mills replied, “I always say the audience are the best producers.”

“The Bachelor” is currently in Season 24.