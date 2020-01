LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) – A plane flying from Los Angeles to Chicago had to stop in Albuquerque because of an unruly passenger.

Video taken from a passenger shows FBI agents and airport police pulling the man off the plane.

The man was reportedly making homophobic slurs. When the man passed by the passenger filming the situation, he used one more homophobic slur and spat on the passenger before exiting the plane.

Authorities have not said if the passenger will face any charges.