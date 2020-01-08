9-year-old in deadly hit-and-run crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A 9-year-old involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning has been identified.

Emiliano Hernandez of Bakersfield has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident on Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads.

The Bakersfield Police Department says a vehicle heading southbound on Cottonwood Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, was hit when another vehicle pulled out in front of them, causing a crash. Three minors and two adults were injured in the crash.

BPD has arrested Evaristo Perez Nunez, 32, in connection with the accident. Nunez now faces an additional charge of vehicular manslaughter, the department says.