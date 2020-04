BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 96.9 La Caliente has partnered with Santa Carota Beef, Eureka Burger and Advance Beverage to feed Adventist Health’s hospital workers Wednesday afternoon.

This is to show appreciation to the hospital workers during the novel coronavirus, according to 96.9 La Caliente.

They will be delivering a burger, salad, soda and an energy drink for all the “hot spot” workers, said the radio station.

Means will be delivered at noon on Wednesday.