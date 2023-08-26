BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police ask the community to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk man in Bakersfield.

James Harold-Graham, 81, was last seen Aug. 25, near the 2600 block of Chester Ave., say BPD. Harold-Graham is considered at-risk due to mental health risks and his age. Harold-Graham was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Harold-Graham is about 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a Chargers shirt with a lightning bolt logo and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Harold-Graham’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.