BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we’re following up on a double homicide at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation in Oildale.



Guadalupe Mojica an 80-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue.



Just before 9am Tuesday, staff at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation found two deceased residents at its apartment complex on Decatur Street in Oildale.

“I seen these sheriff’s going by and they were slowing down and I got up and looked and the whole street was taped off and sheriff’s were everywhere,” John Rogers a neighbor in the area for 34 years said.

Then this stunning development, deputies arrested Guadalupe Mojica on his 80th birthday. On him deputies found a loaded gun. He’s charged with two counts of first degree murder and held on no bail.

Rogers says he often seen Mojica in the area.

“He stayed a lot around the bus stop area and in the vacant lot with the homeless people but he always stood out because he was always cleaner than the homeless people,” Rogers said.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, two adult male residents were killed by gunfire.

“Yeah it’s pretty scary being that close, you know? 30 to 40 feet from my house because my bedroom is right back there,” Rogers said. “I don’t know, I can’t see it getting better.”

Mojica is expected to appear in court on Friday.