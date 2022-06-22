BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks six years since the Erskine Fire broke out in the Kern River Valley. This is the biggest fire in Kern County history and it burned down 285 structures and killed two people.

Dry brush and dead trees left behind from California’s historic five year drought provided fuel for the fire. More than 48-thousand acres were burned.

Six months after the fire, officials confirmed the cause was a faulty electrical line in a tree, which caused a spark.

A spark that led to massive devastation and the fifteenth largest fire in California’s history.