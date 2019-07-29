6-year-old boy identified as a victim of a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival

A 6-year-old boy has been identified as one of four people dead after a shooting at the annual Girloy Garlic Festival Sunday.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is held annualy in the town of Gilroy, just south of San Jose.

The festival was in it’s third and final day when police say people ran for safety after hearing what sounded like fireworks but were actually gunshots.

Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect within less than a minute. He was shot and killed.

Among the victims is a 6-year-old boy. His father, Alberto Romero, said his wife and mother-in-law were also shot but are expected to be okay.

A manhunt continues Monday morning for a possible second suspect.

The gunman has been identified a by federal law enforcement official as Santino William Legan. His age has not been confirmed.

Officials plan to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in Gilroy.