6 children died as a result of abuse in Kern County last year

A report released by the Kern County Network for Children states forty-one Kern County children are referred to Child Protective Services for cases of abuse and neglect every day.

Since 2010, over forty children have died as a result of child abuse in Kern County.

According to the recent report released by KCNC, Kern County saw a decrease in child abuse cases since 2008.

“Since 2008, we’ve seen a 48% drecrease in substantiated abuse in Kern County,” Tom Corson, Executive Director with Kern County Network for Children said. “The number compared to the state with 28%.”

Moreover, Corson said the Kern County prevention program known as the Differential Response has also assisted over 8,000 Kern County children.

“We want to figure out a way to keep your family whole,” Corson said. “Since we’ve implemented that program county wide, it’s really made an impact.”

Yet, in 2018 there were 6 child deaths due to abuse or neglect in Kern County.

A number that prompts the community to take action and report any suspected cases of child abuse to the Kern County Child Abuse Hotline: (661) 631-6011.

“We lost 6 children last year,” Corson said. “Twenty kids wound up in the hospital with either severe or near fatal injuries. We still have work to do, but as a community I think we need to keep being the voice for our kids.”