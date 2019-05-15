Skip to content
News
Families celebrate dads with a brunch at Padre Hotel
BPD: Woman likely died from dog attack
KCSO: Searching for two teens in Kern River
Father’s Day Run at the Park at River Walk
Registers at Target stores are up and running
Man’s body found in Lake Isabella
One person arrested during DUI checkpoint
Deadline for talent contest extended until June 30
‘Sports Car at the Museum Car Show’ at Kern County Museum
Fans collected during drive handed out to seniors
Kern County celebrates Flag Day 2019
Pedestrian suffers major injuries in Southwest Bakersfield collision
Police make arrest in deadly Raymond A. Spruance Court shooting
Man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states
ICE looking for man last seen in Bakersfield
Sunrise Interviews
Houchin Father’s Day Barbecue and Blood Drive
Steak dinner fundraiser for The Mission at Kern County
Men’s Health Week
Flag Day retirement ceremony
Job Corner 6/11/19
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid ‘treason’
Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters
California mulls adopting portions of despised Trump tax law
Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?
Business
Dave & Buster’s may be coming to Bakersfield
RECALL: Ford Explorer SUVs
Target ups the ante in online delivery wars
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more
East Hills Mall Auction Cancelled
Crime Watch
Police make arrest in deadly Raymond A. Spruance Court shooting
ICE looking for man last seen in Bakersfield
Taft Union High School shooting victim sues district
Tulare County officials release more details in officer-involved shooting that left man dead, woman wounded
Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder
Entertainment Stories
CBS defends ‘Bull’ renewal after star faced misconduct claim
UK tabloid talk show canceled after death of guest
Falco, Perrette, Chuck Lorre sitcom set for new CBS season
