5,200 total wreaths to lay our local heroes to rest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony was hosted at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Saturday morning. Wreaths Across America Bakersfield and the local Civil Air Patrol spent the morning placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave.

“They come out and placed wreaths on all the veterans graves here at Bakersfield National Cemetery and across the country,” Cemetery Director Randy Heard said.

Bakersfield and Kern County as a whole has a dense veteran and military population. With the holiday season in full swing, the annual wreath laying event is much more than a cause for celebration.

“It is a holiday season, but it’s not necessarily about the wreath laying it’s about honoring the veterans,” Heard said. “All gave some, some gave all”

During Saturday’s event, a total of 5,200 wreaths were placed for the veterans’ graves.

“These guys and girls gave their lives and we should remember that for the rest of our lives and we should continue to honor them,” Heard said.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath for an American hero or to volunteer, please visit www.waabakersfield.org or call (661) 360-1899.