BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As a veteran television cameraman and reporter Brian Champagne has covered more than few water rescues over the years – and some body recovery efforts as well. This week he set out to cover another one – that of his own father, lost at sea 50 years ago.

Why? Perhaps it will help fill the hole in a boy’s heart, mend a longstanding void. Perhaps it will inform his approach to his job as a professor of broadcast journalism or his other job as a working freelance TV journalist – skills he started to develop right here at KGET 30 years ago.

Champagne was 5 years old when he lost his 32-year-old father, Kern County Probation officer Allen Champagne.

“He went deep sea fishing with some buddies in a boat that one of them owned,” he said. “The boat was purported to be (engineered so that) it would right itself if it got tipped. But, instead, a rogue wave hit it and it split. And he was seen in the water afterward, conscious, by a 15-year-old survivor, but then not again. The 15-year-old swam to shore with two other guys and my father was never seen again.”

It was front page news in The Bakersfield Californian. Two bodies were recovered: That of the boat’s owner, Jack Stranathan, a Superior Court bailiff, and Dr. Joe Boydstone, a Kern County jail physician. Three others – Stranathan’s 15 year old son and two county probation officers – swam five miles to shore. As for Allen Champagne, they searched, and they searched ….

“And they scrambled Coast Guard,” he said. “A helicopter, boats went out. And they found possibly a kelp bed that might have hung him up. But never found.”

Champagne doesn’t remember much about that day. Just a lot of crying. He does remember returning to school.

“That’s one of my vivid memories,” he said, “of the kids coming up to me: ‘Did you know your dad died?’ I mean, they’re kindergarteners. Yeah, I knew that.”

Things were never the same for his mother Lynn, or the family. How could they be?

“My mother became a single mom before it was cool,” he said. “She was left with five kids between the ages of 3 and 10.”

The loss was compounded by the fact that Allen Champagne’s body was never found. The toll was not just emotional. There was the uncertainty.

“You can’t get (a payout from) life insurance for a year,” he said. “And we struggled. We had help. (Also) conspiracy theories will pop up. And you can put an end to those if you’ve recovered a body. If not, who knows? …’Oh yeah, this’ and ‘Oh yeah, that.'”

After all, his Navy training would have helped him survive – that was the speculation. Perhaps there, in the water, even as others died, maybe Allen Champagne decided to get away from an unhappy marriage. So he faked his own drowning to start a new life, with a new identity. Yes, the Champagne family actually had to deal with nonsensical conspiracies like that.

Brian Champagne was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Highland High, Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield. Then came television.

“My real career started at KGET,” he said. “When I was a junior in college, I’d type the names on the bottom of the screen. Ran the audio board. When you don’t hear your anchor for a second, sorry, that was me. Learned a lot here at 17 and then moved on.”

The main anchors in those days were Gaylen Young and Anne Ballentine.

“They were awesome,” Champagne said. “And for a punk college kid, they were really nice and they’d teach you everything. I left right before Jim Scott came over.”

On Thursday Champagne traveled to Morro Bay. Why? To understand.

“As the guy who was behind the camera (as the video photographer) for years, I’ve been to those things where they were trying to recover a body,” he said. “And I don’t flash back or anything like that, but you have a little more insight into it, what the people are going through. And I don’t march up and announce that I’m like them, but just — as you shoot, it’s different. Terrible things happen to people. And when a boat splits apart, and people are lost at sea, that’s ‘Wow, isn’t that a horrible day.’ Yeah, it’s a horrible day, but also lives went – whoose – sideways that day.

{And now he is both storyteller and subject. Counselor and counselee – years after he really needed it.

“No one did therapy,” he said. “We didn’t talk about it. And maybe that’s why – hey, this is 50 years (later). Let’s talk and – not finish it but (engage with it).”

Champagne teaches broadcast journalism at Utah State University, and he’s a just-the-facts kind of guy. No embellishment, no side trips into commentary. Perhaps this experience will show him a different side of himself, of his profession.

“I teach hardcore rules and ethics,” he said. “If you hear about bad press, they weren’t my students. We don’t do the fake (news) – we don’t even use adjectives. We keep it really straight. And so … but there is that human side. And maybe starting this week I’ll start sharing that more.”

Champagne doesn’t like being the story. He didn’t ask to be the subject, the center of a documentary. But then he didn’t ask for a life-altering tragedy either.

“Those things – they change who you are,” he said. “They change what kind of journalist you are.”

Champagne couldn’t quite put into words why he had to be in Morro Bay on the 50-year anniversary of his father’s death. He just knew he had to be there. What he does with the experience, how it may change the way he teaches, the way he approaches assignments, the way he lives — is something he’ll just have to discover.”