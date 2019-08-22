5.0 earthquake hits outside of Ridgecrest in Little Lake

A 5.0 earthquake hit in Little Lake, California, right underneath China Lake Naval Weapons Base around 1:49 p.m. The epicenter was about 31 miles north of Ridgecrest, California.

The first report of the earthquake was reported with a magnitude of 4.6 and then minutes later was upgraded to a 5.0.

“Yes, we did feel it, checking for any new damages,” said Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden.

You can check for updates and aftershocks on the US Geological Survey website.

We will update this story as we get more information.