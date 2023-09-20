BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Salt Lake City church is donating big time to help out the Community Action Partnership of Kern with a reopening soon.

On Sept. 20, two big rigs loaded down with food will arrive at the CAPK facility thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The church makes this donation in order to quickly stock the CAPK facility shelves for an upcoming reopening they have planned. Grand reopening is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The church, affiliated with JustServe, aims to assist local food banks in an ongoing effort to battle Bakersfield hunger crisis.