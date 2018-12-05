News

4.2 Earthquake in Trona, California

Aftershock of magnitude 3.7 30 minutes later

Posted: Dec 05, 2018 02:27 PM PST

Updated: Dec 05, 2018 03:17 PM PST

Trona, Calif. - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Trona in San Bernardino County Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m.

An aftershock of magnitude 3.7 followed 30 minutes later.

There are no reports of injuries or damage yet.

Trona is 24 miles northeast of Ridgecrest and 129 miles northeast of Bakersfield.

