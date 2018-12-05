4.2 Earthquake in Trona, California
Aftershock of magnitude 3.7 30 minutes later
Trona, Calif. - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Trona in San Bernardino County Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m.
An aftershock of magnitude 3.7 followed 30 minutes later.
There are no reports of injuries or damage yet.
Trona is 24 miles northeast of Ridgecrest and 129 miles northeast of Bakersfield.
Stay with 17 News for updates.
