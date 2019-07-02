4 small quakes rattle Grapevine area, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey reports four relatively small earthquakes rattled an area deep in the Grapevine on Tuesday afternoon.

All the quakes shook an area about 7.5 miles north of Grapevine, according to USGS data on its website.

The first quake was measured as a 2.8 magnitude quake that struck shortly after 3 p.m.

A second quake struck a few minutes later at around 3:12 p.m. with a 2.5 magnitude.

About 10 minutes later, a slightly larger 3.1 magnitude quake was followed by a 2.6 magnitude quake.

All of these quakes were registered deep beneath the surface, measured at least 6.5 kilometers, according to the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

