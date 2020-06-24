4 homeless workers enrolled in litter pickup program struck on freeway shoulder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 178 underscores the constant level of danger involved when work crews labor on the shoulder of a freeway.

Four people participating in a program that puts homeless individuals to work picking up roadside litter were injured, one seriously, when a motorist veered from eastbound Highway 178 and struck them as they worked. It was just before noon and the four-person crew was working the south side of 178, about a half mile east of M Street.

A Caltrans truck was serving as a so-called bump-truck, positioned behind them as a safety precaution — to absorb the hit should a driver leave the roadway.

That’s exactly what happened.

A pickup veered onto the shoulder and slammed into the back of the bump truck, which in a chain reaction read-ended the litter crew’s truck.

The accident is still under investigation, so details are sketchy, and it’s not clear which vehicle or vehicles of the three actually hit the workers.

This much is clear. The four injured workers were delivered by ambulance to Kern Medical, three with moderate injuries and one with major injuries. Beyond that, their conditions are not clear.

Sgt. Michael Phillips of the California Highway Patrol said the driver told investigators he became distracted.

The accident is a double irony. The workers were participating in a voluntary program designed to lift them out of the poverty and dysfunction that landed them in the situation they’re in — homeless.

Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, said every precaution is taken for workers in the program.

Irony number two: The motorist who caused the accident was driving a truck belonging to the NAPD– the National Association of People with Disabilities, another non-profit doing good work in the community.

The CHP says there was no immediate indication of impairment on the part of the driver, who was not arrested.

Gill said expects work crews to be back out Wednesday morning, picking up litter and trying to get on with their lives.