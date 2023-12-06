BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County and city firefighters rescued four people after the vehicle they were riding in rolled several hundred feet down on Highway 178 early Wednesday morning.

Officials said four people and a dog were riding in a two-seat ranch style Gator vehicle when the vehicle rolled off the hill and ejected all occupants in the process.

Due to the extent of their injuries, officials used stokes baskets to carry the patients one-quarter of a mile down the steep and sandy hill to Highway 178 and Goodmanville Road.

KCFD and BPD rescue responders hiked up the hill and made contact with victims. Three of the four people suffered moderate injuries, while the fourth person and dog did not suffer any injuries, according to the department.

The three patients were transported via ambulance to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.