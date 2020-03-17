3rd COVID-19 case confirmed in Tulare County; reportedly in critical condition

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency has confirmed it’s 3rd case of COVID-19 virus, putting the total number of cases in the county at 3, with 73 others now under self-quarantine.

Officials say the individual is currently a patient in critical condition and Kaweah Delta is working closely with Tulare County Health & Human Services, as it begins its investigation into the case. The patient remains in isolation.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Kaweah Delta is working to identify all employees who came in contact with the patient, and will test and treat anyone who displays symptoms.

This patient is the second patient to test positive for COVID-19 in Visalia. The first case was announced on Mar. 13.

In an effort to further protect patients, staff, and community members, Kaweah Delta will implement a temporary no visitor policy at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at its Medical Center. Exceptions will be made for active trauma, labor, minors, and end-of-life patients, along with patients in need of critical procedures. Family and loved ones looking for patients can call 559-624-2000 for patient updates.