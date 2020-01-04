3rd candidate enters race for 1st district supervisor

The race for Kern County’s 1st district supervisorial seat just got a little more crowded. David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havila, Fluhart is the latest candidate to enter the race for 1st district supervisor — a seat currently held by the retiring mick Gleason.

Phillip Peters, a former Kern High School District trustee who currently serves as district director under Gleason, and Daures Stephens, a Kern River Valley small business owner and former Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy, are also running for the seat.

The district borders include parts of Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley, and much of east Kern County.

“I want to save the world and make utopia,” Fluhart said, noting he would bring a different perspective to the board.

Fluhart believes he’d bring a different perspective to the board. He said he’ll make the aerospace industry one of his top prioirites.

“I will continue with Gleason’s drive to make it more of an aeronautical center — not just 1st district, but [also] 2nd district from Edwards [Air Force Base} all the way to China Lake. Half of Kern County is going to be a huge spaceport.”

A regular at weekly supervisor meetings, Fluhart acknowledged he is the reason the county limits how long attendees can speak on certain agenda items. He said during some meetings he would speak on more than 10 agenda items at a time, sometimes taking up to 15 minutes per item.

“I was taking great advantage of their system. I really was, and that’s what I do as a gadfly,” Fluhart said. “[Supervisors] knew what I was saying because I wrote to them beforehand, but a lot of people watching had no idea what this fool Fluhart is talking about. They’re just like, ‘Mr. Fluhart — stop, stop, stop.”

Peters ha said he will prioritize uniting east and west Kern County if elected, while Stephens has said he hopes to put an emphasis on public safety. Fluhart believes he is the choice for voters.

“When they see David Fluhart, they’re going to think of utopia, saving the world — [a candidate who is] entertaining — and a totally new way of looking at politics.”

A series of live debates are planned for February. The 1st district live debate will air on TV-17 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th.

Friday marks 60 days until primary election day — march 3, 2020.