A collision on Highway 99 has backed up traffic in northbound lanes near Hosking Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 caused temporary traffic delays Tuesday morning.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened at 8:11 a.m. One of the three vehicles involved was blocking the fast lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane.

Traffic was backed up from White Lane to Panama lane.

It is not immediately known what caused the crash. At least one person has suffered minor injuries.