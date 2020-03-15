3 teens arrested after assaulting 2 other teens outside Porterville Save Mart

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three teens were arrested Saturday after assaulting two other teens outside of a Porterville Save Mart after asking about their gang affiliation, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Save Mart parking lot on 900 W. Henderson Ave. around 2:20 p.m. regarding several people fighting, said Eric Kroutil, Chief of Police.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were contacted by police on arrival.

The pair told officers they were confronted by three suspects who asked them about gang affiliation, Kroutil said. The suspects started to assault the boy when they denied any affiliation.

The woman tried to intervene but was also assaulted as the suspects pulled out her cellphone and cash from her pockets before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at Sierra View Medical Center, Kroutil said. The victim’s property was found near the scene and was returned to her.

Police said at around 6 p.m. that evening, officers found that the suspects were possibly at a residence in the area of 1200 W. North Grand Ave.

Officers contacted and detained three juveniles without incident.

The suspects were arrested after they were identified by the victims as being responsible for the assault and robbery, Krouitl said.

The suspects, identified as two 17-year-old boys from Bakersfield and a 16-year-old boy from Porterville, were later booked into Tulare County Juvenile Hall where they are being held without bail.

Police said the suspects were held on assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, conspiracy and gang enhancement charges.