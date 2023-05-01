BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after allegedly firing a gun outside a home on Kentucky Street early Monday morning, according to police.

Bakersfield police responded to reports of shooting at home in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street just east of Beale Avenue, around 1:40 a.m. Officers found multiple bullet casings in the front yard of a home, police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

After obtaining and serving a search warrant, officials found a loaded unregistered handgun and methamphetamine inside the East Bakersfield home, officials said.

Two men, aged 31 and 43, and a 35-year-old woman of Bakersfield were arrested for shooting the firearm with gross negligence, weapons violations, narcotics charges and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.