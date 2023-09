BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck just north of New Cuyama Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck 20 miles west of Taft, Calif., and shaking was reported in Maricopa and Buttonwillow. The earthquake happened at 6:42 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and the earthquake has not interrupted traffic in the area.