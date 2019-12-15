2nd Annual Energy Day aims to help local homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2nd annual Energy Day held at the Bakersfield Homeless Center took place Saturday morning. The event partnered up with local oil service companies to support local homeless families with specific emphasis on the jobs program.

“These are oil service companies that have brought out their employees, their families, their kids and they’re putting on a festival for all of our families,” Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center said.

Seven different local companies gathered Saturday to put in a festival filled with music and food for the local homeless. One of the seven companies, Trinity Safety Company, spoke to KGET on how they hope to help the less fortunate.

“To donate not just their time and their resources, but also we’re going to be donating a check to help out BHC as a whole, as well as, the jobs development program,” Vice President of Trinity Safety Company, Brad Newburg said.

With homelessness being an ongoing public concern in Kern County and Bakersfield, the event goes further than helping families get on their feet.

“Our whole intention of it is that we want to share love and hope and energy,” Newburg said. “Not only just the residents of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, but the homeless community as a whole downtown.”